Selecting the Best Shampoo for Your Hair Type
When it comes to unlocking the secret to more great hair days, it all comes down to the basics: if you have the right type of shampoo for your hair type, you’re well on your way. But if you have the wrong shampoo, you could be stripping dry strands, or weighing down fine hair. Let’s discuss the basics of shampoo types to help you find the best one for your unique hair.
There are many, many types of shampoos with many different names, but most of them can be grouped under one of the following:
This type of shampoo is intended for people with hair that’s easy to manage. If, after you shampoo, condition, dry and style your hair, your strands don’t feel too dry or too greasy, gentle shampoo could be a great option.
This type of shampoo is usually intended for people with very oily hair, or who use a lot of product that tends to build up on the scalp. These formulas are powerful, are often meant to be used only once or twice a week, and may strip color out of hair – so be sure to always check the label!
For those of us who love to bring the heat in the form of styling tools, frequently color or bleach our stands, or just have hair that’s genetically prone to damage, these shampoos can be a great option. Crafted with ingredients intended to strengthen hair, these shampoos can help prevent split ends and breakage.
Curly, thick hair tends to be drier than other types, so when we shampoo, we want to avoid stripping out all the natural oils that can help our strands look and feel healthy. Moisturizing shampoos are very gentle and often hydrate as you wash. Used in combination with a moisturizing conditioner – they can really help thick hair feel glossy and soft.
On the flip side, fine hair tends to fall flat – especially when it’s weighed down by moisturizers. Volumizing shampoo can give life to fine strands and can add a look of fullness to thin hair, setting you up for a great hair day.
