Thickeners like xanthan gum and guar gum give shampoo its desirable consistency and texture, ensuring it’s easy to apply and stays on your hair long enough to work its magic.

Of course, not all the main ingredients in shampoo serve a deeper purpose. Some are added for aesthetic reasons or to differentiate one formula from another. For example, pearlizers like ethylene glycol distearate (EGDS) and mica are added to create a luxurious, pearlescent appearance. Fragrance and pigment are also added to enhance the user experience.

Understanding these ingredients can help you choose the right shampoo for your hair type and needs. Whether you're looking for deep cleansing, extra moisture, or anything in-between, knowing what's in your shampoo by reading the bottle is the first step to achieving your best hair day.