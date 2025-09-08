Those with 1a hair have lots of advantages. For one thing, this hair type is rare, so you can relish in the fact that what you have is special. The 1a hair type is straight, soft, and grows quickly. It is naturally shiny and easily absorbs moisture because your hair has open cuticles.

However, this can also mean hair loses moisture easily or, due to its ability to absorb product quickly, absorbs product to the point that it weighs hair down.

It's important to note that this article focuses on 1a hair type rather than 1a hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 1a hair color.