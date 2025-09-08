What is 2b Hair: The Science Behind the Strand
Hair care is integral for your style and for managing the hair you have. If you have 2b hair, learning to take care of it and all its possible issues can make it easier in the long run. With the right tips and products, your 2b hair will go far!
Learn the characteristics of the 2b hair type and what common problems you might encounter so you can best solve for them.
While people with curly hair may have a variety of textures at once, the predominant hair type is typically what will drive their style. If you have 2b hair, your hair is likely not quite straight, but not considered curly such as with ringlets or corkscrew curls. Your hair likely falls somewhere in between which can be great for creating a versatile style but also comes with its own set of issues.
It's important to note that this article focuses on 2b hair type rather than 2b hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 2b hair color.
If your hair is medium texture with some frizz around your crown, straighter roots, and defined S-shape waves, then it’s more likely considered 2b hair, often called wavy hair.
Having wavy hair can be great. For one thing, you have more versatility in the type of style you want to achieve. Your strands are typically thick, rather than fine, and your default beach waves are ready to go with minimal need to style.
With the benefits, however, can come drawbacks. For one thing, frizz is a common concern, and hair can get tangled easily. Dryness is also a factor when your strands are semi-curly, as the hair shaft is usually receptive to moisture but can just as easily lose it.
Some important things to do when taking care of 2b hair include:
Shampoo less - Only 3-4 times a week is needed for 2b hair. Use dry shampoo in between if you feel the need.
Scrunch to add definition - After you’ve showered, scrunch sections of hair to activate your ways while it’s still damp.
Use leave-in conditioner - Since 2b hair is prone to frizz and dryness, using leave-in conditioner will help moisturize it long after the shower ends.
Finish with curling tools - After you’ve finished scrunching hair and adding leave-in conditioner, use a curling iron to curl some pieces to make your style really shine
Frizz is common for those with 2b hair, but don’t fret! It’s easy to fight frizz with these tips:
Use the right shampoo and conditioner - Natural oils like coconut oil and shea butter can be a great way to keep hair looking its best. Check out the ingredients in all of your hair products to make sure they will work for 2b hair.
Keep away from products that cause buildup - Although products using silicone can help style hair, they can also lead to product buildup which can leave hair looking limp and lifeless.
Avoid touching hair - Sometimes touching your hair can become a bad habit that leads to frizz. After you’ve styled your hair, it’s hands off to keep hair frizz-free!
Avoiding tangles is hard when you have 2b hair. If you don’t take care of your hair and detangle it often, you might experience breakage. This is even harder to avoid if you’re hair is longer.
When detangling 2b hair, it’s important to work in sections, deep condition often, and use a wide-tooth comb from the bottom of your hair to the top. Don’t have a comb on hand? Using your fingers is fine as well.
2b hair can become dry for a variety of reasons such as:
Chemicals - Using color, relaxing products, and anything else that might open up the hair cuticle and lead to breakage might also lead to hair becoming drier. Moisture is key when you have treated hair in this way, so be sure hair masks and leave-in conditioners are on hand if you intend to use chemicals in your hair.
Sunlight - Sun can be rejuvenating in warmer months, but unfortunately, it’s also possible for the harsh rays to dry out your hair. Products like sunscreen made for hair can help, as well as covering up using a hat when the sun is at its highest point in the sky around midday.
Some Haircare Products - If the products you use regularly on 2b hair have sulfates or drying alcohols, chances are your hair will become dry over time. Ditch the damaging ingredients for safer substances that don’t damage hair.
Heat Tools - Straighteners, blow dryers, and curling irons used too often can dry out hair. If you have 2b hair, air drying is the best way to keep hair moisturized longer. However, if you do need to use heat products, apply heat protectants and, in the case of using a blow dryer, add a diffuser to evenly distribute heat.
Have 2b hair but want to learn more about the kinds of products designed just for your hair.
