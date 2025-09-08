Whether you're a casual swimmer or in the pool daily, you're likely familiar with the feeling of dry, brittle hair after a dip. It's no wonder they call it 'swimmer's green hair.' The truth is, the chemicals and minerals in pool water can wreak havoc on your locks, leaving them parched, damaged, and even discolored. It can be frustrating to want to enjoy your time in the pool without worrying about the aftermath on your hair.

The good news is that there are several steps you can take to protect your strands while swimming so all you have to worry about is what kind of snack you want to enjoy poolside.