How to Safeguard Your Hair While Swimming

Whether you're a casual swimmer or in the pool daily, you're likely familiar with the feeling of dry, brittle hair after a dip. It's no wonder they call it 'swimmer's green hair.' The truth is, the chemicals and minerals in pool water can wreak havoc on your locks, leaving them parched, damaged, and even discolored. It can be frustrating to want to enjoy your time in the pool without worrying about the aftermath on your hair.

The good news is that there are several steps you can take to protect your strands while swimming so all you have to worry about is what kind of snack you want to enjoy poolside.

5 Key Tips to Protect Your Hair at the Pool

1) Pre-Swim Shower

Before you step into the pool, try taking a quick rinse. When you enter a chlorinated pool, your hair absorbs both water and potentially damaging chemicals. Showering beforehand allows your hair to saturate with clean water and may reduce its capacity to soak up chlorine when you are in the pool. Less chlorine in your hair = potentially less damage.

2) Wear a Swim Cap:

When it comes to protecting your hair while swimming, investing in a swim cap can be beneficial. Wearing a swim cap not only helps keep your hair dry but also acts as a barrier, minimizing direct exposure to chlorine or saltwater. You may also consider lathering your locks with a conditioning treatment underneath the cap for extra hydration.

3) Try a Protective Style While Swimming

If swim caps are not your cup of tea, consider styling your hair. Braids, buns, or twists are popular options that may help minimize the surface area of your hair exposed to pool water.

4) Rinse Out Hair Immediately after Swimming

After your swim session, it is important to rinse your hair as soon as possible to remove any residual pool chemicals, dirt, or debris from your time in the water. This simple post-swim rinse is a proactive step in hair care that may help minimize the potential damage caused by the elements.

5) Give Your Post-Swim Hair TLC

After exposing your hair to chlorine and other chemicals in the pool, it is essential to give your locks some extra love. Consider treating your hair with a nourishing conditioner or hair mask formulated to help replenish moisture lost during swimming and repair any damage.

Keep your locks looking and feeling their best, even after a day in the pool with these 5 tips. If you have enjoyed this article, check out our full blog for more tricks to keep your mane healthier than ever.

