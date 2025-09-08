Back

Air Drying vs Blow Drying: Pros and Cons

Happy young woman with short, air-dried hair in stylish sweater on brown background
circle-salmon

When it comes to drying your hair, the debate between air-drying and blow-drying has long been contested. While each method has its perks, it's essential to understand the effects they have on your locks.

Air drying seems like an effective way to bypass damage to your hair. Plus, people had been air-drying their hair centuries before the blow dryer was invented, so it’s got to be the best method, right? Well, not entirely. Here’s why:

The Science Behind Wet Hair

Hair fibers swell when wet, making them weaker than when they’re dry. This constant swelling and shrinking can weaken your strands, making them more prone to breakage. This vulnerability underscores the importance of gentle handling after you shower. Furthermore, touching or combing wet hair exacerbates breakage, and the weight of wet hair strains individual strands, causing stretching.

Rules for Air Drying Hair

Remember, prolonged wetness can stress the delicate proteins in your hair, leading to breakage over time. It can also promote frizz, buildup, and mildew, particularly for those with dense or afro-textured hair, so time is of the essence. That being said, air drying can be a beneficial hair drying method if done correctly.

How to air dry hair fast & minimize frizz:

  1. Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner in the shower.
  2. Rinse with cold water to close the cuticle and lock in moisture.
  3. Avoid vigorous towel drying as this can create breakage and frizz.
  4. Use a microfiber towel or cotton t-shirt to soak up excess water, aiming for at least 30 percent dryness before styling.
  5. Don’t be afraid to use styling products with silicone to keep things smooth.
  6. Use a wide-toothed comb to promote airflow and facilitate faster drying.

Although it’s not as foolproof as it sounds, air-drying does have its merits. It preserves the cuticle's lipid layer, crucial for maintaining hair health. It's especially beneficial for damaged, color-treated, or high-porosity hair. But it does take time – on average, up to 2 hours for long hair to dry naturally. Depending on your hair type, it could take even longer, so what if you need your hair to be dry and ready to go now? There is another option.

Is Blow-Drying Bad for Hair?

By now you’ve probably heard that prolonged heat styling has the potential to damage hair – especially if it’s already on the dyer side. And while it’s true that dying your hair on a regular basis may cause you to see more brittleness and breakage, it’s not the drying itself that’s causing the damage but rather, your technique.

Try these simple tips to get the most from your next blow-dry session:

  1. Dry your hair at least 30 percent before blow-drying. Do this gently to reduce excessive strand-to-strand contact.
  2. Spritz on a silicone-based heat protectant for your hair type.
  3. Snap on a diffuser. This helps disperse airflow over a larger area, minimizing heat damage.
  4. Keep your dryer about six inches away from your hair, using a continuous motion

Ultimately, the choice between air-drying and blow drying depends on your hair type, texture, condition, and schedule. By understanding the effects of each method and employing appropriate techniques, you can ensure your hair remains healthy, vibrant, and resilient. For more hair tips and tricks, check out our full blog.

curly-separator-blue.png

Take Our Hair Quiz

When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.