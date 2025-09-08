When it comes to drying your hair, the debate between air-drying and blow-drying has long been contested. While each method has its perks, it's essential to understand the effects they have on your locks.

Air drying seems like an effective way to bypass damage to your hair. Plus, people had been air-drying their hair centuries before the blow dryer was invented, so it’s got to be the best method, right? Well, not entirely. Here’s why: