Air Drying vs Blow Drying: Pros and Cons
When it comes to drying your hair, the debate between air-drying and blow-drying has long been contested. While each method has its perks, it's essential to understand the effects they have on your locks.
Air drying seems like an effective way to bypass damage to your hair. Plus, people had been air-drying their hair centuries before the blow dryer was invented, so it’s got to be the best method, right? Well, not entirely. Here’s why:
Hair fibers swell when wet, making them weaker than when they’re dry. This constant swelling and shrinking can weaken your strands, making them more prone to breakage. This vulnerability underscores the importance of gentle handling after you shower. Furthermore, touching or combing wet hair exacerbates breakage, and the weight of wet hair strains individual strands, causing stretching.
Remember, prolonged wetness can stress the delicate proteins in your hair, leading to breakage over time. It can also promote frizz, buildup, and mildew, particularly for those with dense or afro-textured hair, so time is of the essence. That being said, air drying can be a beneficial hair drying method if done correctly.
Although it’s not as foolproof as it sounds, air-drying does have its merits. It preserves the cuticle's lipid layer, crucial for maintaining hair health. It's especially beneficial for damaged, color-treated, or high-porosity hair. But it does take time – on average, up to 2 hours for long hair to dry naturally. Depending on your hair type, it could take even longer, so what if you need your hair to be dry and ready to go now? There is another option.
By now you’ve probably heard that prolonged heat styling has the potential to damage hair – especially if it’s already on the dyer side. And while it’s true that dying your hair on a regular basis may cause you to see more brittleness and breakage, it’s not the drying itself that’s causing the damage but rather, your technique.
Ultimately, the choice between air-drying and blow drying depends on your hair type, texture, condition, and schedule. By understanding the effects of each method and employing appropriate techniques, you can ensure your hair remains healthy, vibrant, and resilient. For more hair tips and tricks, check out our full blog.
