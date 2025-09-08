Haircuts Tailored to Your Face Shape
Your hairstyle can be a powerful tool in enhancing your features and highlighting your unique beauty. One key factor to consider when choosing a hairstyle is your face shape. Whether your face is oval, round, square, oblong, or heart-shaped, there's a perfect hairstyle to complement your features.
Oval faces are defined by balanced proportions with no prominent points or angles. They’re a bit longer than they are wide, with the forehead being the widest part.
Lucky you – this face shape can pull off most looks, so you’re free to be a style chameleon. Try a bold cut like a blunt bob right above the shoulders or a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle to show off your soft features. You can’t go wrong with subtle layers if you prefer a longer style.
There isn’t much you can’t pull off but stay away from heavy bangs.
Round faces tend to look youthful, with full cheeks and rounded foreheads. If this sounds like you, the goal is to add definition and elongate the appearance of the face with your look.
Opt for layered cuts that add volume and movement. Long hairstyles with soft, face-framing layers help to elongate the face. A pixie cut with tapered layers or side-swept bangs is also flattering.
Layers or bangs that stop at your cheeks, as this is the fullest part of your face.
Square faces are marked by strong jawlines close to the width of the forehead along with angular features. The aim is to soften these angles by adding softness.
Consider long, layered cuts that soften the jawline. Soft, wispy bangs or side-swept bangs can help to soften the forehead. Waves and curls add softness and can also help balance out sharp, angular features.
Slicked-back looks, wide curls, and blunt bangs.
Oblong faces are longer than they are wide. They are usually marked by a prominent chin and tall forehead. The key is to create volume and add horizontal dimension to your style.
Long layers help add movement and texture to the hair around your face. Try soft curls and waves to help add volume. Curtain bangs are a great solution to disguise a tall forehead and draw attention to your eyes.
Long, flat hair that’s all one length and slicked-back “wet” looks.
Heart-shaped faces are characterized by a wider forehead – usually with a widow’s peak and a narrower chin. The goal is to create volume in the slimmest part of your face, the chin.
A flipped-out, shoulder-length cut can create the illusion of width at the bottom of the face. Side-swept or narrow bangs help make this cut more flattering. You can also try a chin-length, wavy bob to create soft angles.
Too short, or “micro-bangs”. Remember, hair trends come and go, and there may be other things to consider before you make any big changes. An experienced hairstylist can help you find the best cut based on your face shape, features, hair texture, and lifestyle. The most important thing is finding a hairstyle that makes you feel confident and beautiful. For more hair tips and tricks, check out our full blog.
