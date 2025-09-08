Complete Curl Pattern Chart and Hair Care Guide
From bouncy waves to big, beautiful ringlets, no two curls are exactly alike. But curls do tend to fall in a pattern, from loose waves to tight coils and everything in between. Here, we’ll explore curl pattern types so you can unlock your hair’s unique potential.
A curl pattern refers to the shape and structure of the natural curls or waves in your hair. Type 1 is straight, Type 2 is wavy, Type 3 is curly, and Type 4 is coily. Within each type are subtypes a, b, and c which further characterize the degree of curl. For example, a 3a curl pattern has well-defined, springy curls in an s-shaped pattern, while a 3c curl pattern are dense, volume-packed ringlets. Both are considered curly, but the curls are very different.
From 1a hair to 4c hair, every curl pattern has unique needs, which is why it’s important to understand your particular pattern. Here’s a quick look into what hair types generally need:
Type 1 straight strands need a light touch when it comes to product, as this hair type can be easily weighed down. Shampoo frequently, and look for lightweight, volumizing formulas.
Type 2 waves crave a lightweight curl-enhancing shampoo and conditioner that can help enhance the natural texture without weighing it down. Embrace air drying or diffusing to avoid disrupting the delicate wave pattern.
Type 3 curls thrive with products that provide moisture and definition. Consider using a leave-in conditioner and a curl-enhancing gel or cream to maintain shape and minimize frizz.
Type 4 coils benefit from rich, moisturizing products. Deep conditioning treatments, oils, and butters can help seal in moisture and promote coil definition.
When you understand your curl pattern, you can optimize your haircare routine with products designed with your hair type in mind. We’ll test your hair for its curl type, and give you expert recommendations based on your unique strands.
