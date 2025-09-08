From 1a hair to 4c hair, every curl pattern has unique needs, which is why it’s important to understand your particular pattern. Here’s a quick look into what hair types generally need:

Type 1 straight strands need a light touch when it comes to product, as this hair type can be easily weighed down. Shampoo frequently, and look for lightweight, volumizing formulas.

Type 2 waves crave a lightweight curl-enhancing shampoo and conditioner that can help enhance the natural texture without weighing it down. Embrace air drying or diffusing to avoid disrupting the delicate wave pattern.

Type 3 curls thrive with products that provide moisture and definition. Consider using a leave-in conditioner and a curl-enhancing gel or cream to maintain shape and minimize frizz.

Type 4 coils benefit from rich, moisturizing products. Deep conditioning treatments, oils, and butters can help seal in moisture and promote coil definition.