There’s a common misconception that hair width and strand shape are necessarily related. That curly or coily hair is thick and coarse — and straight hair is fine and thin. This isn’t true: you can have super curly, fine strands, or extremely thick, stick-straight hair. So, don’t let your shape be your guide.

Coarse vs. fine also isn’t related to the amount of hair you have. You can have lots of fine hair, which makes your hair look full and thick, or few coarse strands, making your hair look thinner. So while just looking at our hair in the mirror won’t reliably tell us what width hair we have, there are a few easy tests you can do at home.