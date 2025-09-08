Before we get into our growth tips, let’s discuss the science behind hair growth. Each strand is on its own timeline, meaning that you’ll be experiencing all four phases at once.

Anagen: the growing phase. Your strand will spend most of its life in this phase, growing until it reaches the end of its life cycle, or it’s damaged and falls out. This phase can last for years.

Catagen: the transition phase. During this phase your hair slows its growth, and the follicle shrinks to prepare to shed. It lasts only a couple weeks.

Telogen: the resting phase. This is the phase where your hair doesn’t do much of anything. It doesn’t grow, but it doesn’t fall out, either. It usually lasts around 3 months.

Exogen: the shedding phase. This is the phase where your hair falls from your scalp. Most of us have around 50-100 strands a day in the shedding phase, which usually fall out in the shower or on the brush.

While some people have a longer anagen phase, or lose less hair in the exogen phase, we all follow some variation of this cycle.