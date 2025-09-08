Type 1A, 1B, and 1C hair all fall into the “straight” category.

Type 1A is the rarest hair type and is stick-straight without even a hint of a wave. This type of hair tends to be healthy and glossy, but it’s extremely difficult to get it to hold curl or style.

Type 1B is a bit coarser than 1A, which means that it has more body and can generally hold a wave or a curl.

Type 1C is the coarsest of the straight hair types, which means it has a bit more volume than the first two and can hold style well.