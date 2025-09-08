Achieve Beautiful Loose Curls
Loose curls are made to look effortlessly stylish… but that doesn’t mean it takes zero effort to get the loose curl style! Whether you’re looking for loose curls for long or short hair, we have a step-by-step guide to getting loose curls – and making them last.
Before you begin, you want to start with a clean slate. That means cleansed, moisturized, and thoroughly dry hair. Add any treatments you prefer depending on your hair type: if you have very fine hair, you’ll want to prep with a volumizing and texturing formula; if you have thick, dry hair, you’ll want to prep with nourishing and anti-frizz products. And, for whatever type of hair you have, always use a heat protectant before you bring a curling iron anywhere near your gorgeous strands.
For loose curls, you’ll want a curling iron with a barrel between 1 and 1.5 inches, depending on how big and loose you want your curls to be. Set it to the lowest setting that your hair responds to.
Next, comb your hair into sections. If you have fine or thin hair, section your hair into top and bottom. If you have thick hair, give yourself three sections: top, middle, and bottom. Either way, start curling at the bottom layer and move your way up.
Take a 1-inch section of hair and wrap it around your curling iron. Wait 5 to 10 seconds—the shortest time it takes your hair to take a curl—and then gently release the hair from the iron. Hold it in your hand for a second or two before it cools, and then let it fall. Repeat until all sections of your hair have a curl.
Tip: The more damaged your hair is, the less time it will take to hold a curl. The bottom layer, which often has less damage, may take longer to curl than the top.
Once your curls have cooled, use a setting product to help them maintain their shape. What product you use will depend on your hair type and thickness: if you have fine strands, a lightweight holding spray may do the trick, and if you have thicker strands, you’ll need something with more hold, like a gel or mousse. Once your holding product is in, gently run your fingers through your curls to break them up and give them that effortlessly easy style.
Now that you’ve got your curls, treat them gently to help them last. Sleep with your hair in a loose bun or braid to help prevent snagging and frizzing and revive them with a dry shampoo or volumizing spray in the morning if needed. That’s all there is to it!
Want to know more about what makes your hair, your hair? Learn more about the science behind the strands at our Tips & Tricks.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
