Take a 1-inch section of hair and wrap it around your curling iron. Wait 5 to 10 seconds—the shortest time it takes your hair to take a curl—and then gently release the hair from the iron. Hold it in your hand for a second or two before it cools, and then let it fall. Repeat until all sections of your hair have a curl.

Tip: The more damaged your hair is, the less time it will take to hold a curl. The bottom layer, which often has less damage, may take longer to curl than the top.