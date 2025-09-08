When you have 3c hair, you can rest assured your hair needs extra hydration. Use a sulfate-free, silicone-free shampoo to cleanse hair.

In between washes, add a boost of moisture to hair by cowashing, which describes the process of using just conditioner to clean hair. Washing hair less with shampoo also allows your scalp’s natural oils to hydrate your roots.

While hair is wet, define your curls using gel that gives your hair a little more definition. You can easily run your fingers through your hair once it’s damp, but not fully dry, to further add volume. However, after that it’s hands off for the day, as your hair may frizz up if you touch it too often.

Explore common 3c hair type issues, plus ways to prevent them.