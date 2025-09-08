While leave-in products are a great, time-saving solution, an even better one is not to have frizz in the first place. Here are a few tips for the next time you style your hair.

Swap your shampoo and conditioner for an anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner. These products are made specifically to target the cause of frizz and tame it before it becomes noticeable.

Be gentle when toweling off. Rubbing your hair with a towel can cause damage and breakage, so squeeze gently. And if you’re using a brush, consider swapping it for a wide-toothed comb.

Swap your old hair dryer for an ionic one. Many ionic hair dryers take less time and use less heat than traditional hair dryers, meaning less damage to your strands – and less frizz.

Finally, protect your strands while you sleep. Wear your hair in a loose satin or silk scrunchie while you sleep, or swap your pillowcase for a silk one, and you should wake up to less frizz.

