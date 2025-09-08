Quick Solutions for Frizzy Hair in 5 Minutes
Whether you hit the snooze alarm one too many times, or you caught sight of your hair in the hallway mirror just before leaving, we’ve all dealt with frizz that we need to get rid of—fast. Since you don’t always have time to jump in the shower and use a shampoo and conditioner made for frizzy hair, we’ve put together an anti-frizz list that you can do in five minutes or less.
Frizz is a result of dryness and damage. Good leave-in conditioners help nourish dry hair and strengthen against damage. So, one easy way to start taming frizz fast is to finger-comb leave in conditioner through your hair.
After you’ve conditioned your strands, leave-in oils can add extra frizz protection and shine. Just be careful – if you overdo it – your hair can look greasy instead of glossy.
While leave-in products are a great, time-saving solution, an even better one is not to have frizz in the first place. Here are a few tips for the next time you style your hair.
Swap your shampoo and conditioner for an anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner. These products are made specifically to target the cause of frizz and tame it before it becomes noticeable.
Be gentle when toweling off. Rubbing your hair with a towel can cause damage and breakage, so squeeze gently. And if you’re using a brush, consider swapping it for a wide-toothed comb.
Swap your old hair dryer for an ionic one. Many ionic hair dryers take less time and use less heat than traditional hair dryers, meaning less damage to your strands – and less frizz.
Finally, protect your strands while you sleep. Wear your hair in a loose satin or silk scrunchie while you sleep, or swap your pillowcase for a silk one, and you should wake up to less frizz.
