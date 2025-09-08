Prevent Hair Breakage Overnight
Is there anything more frustrating than pampering our strands during the day, and waking up the next morning to hair on the pillow and frizzy bedhead? Don’t worry. We have some ideas as to what could be causing it — and more than a few solutions, so you can wake up to a great hair day every day.
Maybe you’re a tosser-and-turner, maybe you’re a blanket-snuggler, but all of us move at least a little bit when we sleep. And because your head is on a pillow, when you move, your strands can catch and snap, which leads to damage and frizz. This can become a vicious cycle: the more damage your hair has, the more prone it is to getting more damage. Luckily, there are a few easy solutions.
First, you want to prep your hair for a healthy night’s sleep. If your hair is feeling dry, gently finger comb or spray moisturizing treatments into it, which can help protect your strands from breakage. If it’s feeling ultra-dry or unhealthy, you can even use a hair mask and leave it on while you sleep — just be sure you have time to wash it out in the morning. (If you opt to do this, you’ll want to use one of our tips below to prevent product from getting on your pillows and sheets.)
Protecting your hair while you sleep can make all the difference between a bedhead and a head full of great hair just out of bed.
Wearing your hair up while you sleep can help prevent snag damage, but hair ties can actually do more harm than good because of how tight they are. Putting your hair up in a loose bun or ponytail with a scrunchie is an easy way to protect it.
From box braids to knotless braids, these styles are both gorgeous and protective, and can help prevent breakage while you sleep. As a plus, you don’t have to spend much time styling when you wake up – you’re already ready to go.
A silk scarf can add another layer of protection to your hair, creating a physical barrier between your strands and the outside world. Plus, they make even the plainest sleepwear look luxurious.
If you don’t love the feel of scrunchies, braids or scarves while you sleep, you can swap your normal pillowcase for a silk one. The sleep fabric shouldn’t catch or damage your strands as much as a cotton pillowcase will.
