Exposure to sunlight can really take a toll on your hair. It's not just about the color fading; UV rays can damage your strands' structure. This damage can lead to dryness, weaker hair , and even split ends. The sun's rays mess with the proteins and melanin in your hair. These are the building blocks that keep your hair strong and vibrant. UV light causes them to break down, just like how sunlight fades a photograph over time.

Your hair has a natural defense system against UV damage, thanks to melanin. These pigments absorb UV rays to protect your hair proteins. But here is the catch: while melanin shields your hair, it can also get damaged itself. Especially the outer layers of your hair, like the cuticle, get hit the hardest by sunlight. This can lead to annoying problems like split ends and rough texture.

So, it is essential to understand how sunlight affects your hair. Knowing this helps you take steps to keep your hair healthy and strong, even when out in the sun.