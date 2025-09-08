Apart from the aforementioned factors, there are a few other conditions that can contribute to an oily scalp:

Seborrheic Dermatitis: This is a common skin condition characterized by red, itchy, and flaky patches on the scalp. It can cause excessive oiliness along with dandruff. Diet: Consuming a diet high in greasy, fatty foods can trigger excess sebum production in some individuals. Stress: Emotional or physical stress can disrupt hormone levels, leading to an overactive production of oil.

Now that we understand the causes, let's explore the best ways to tackle an oily scalp and restore balance to your hair and scalp.