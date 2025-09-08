Wavy hair, also known as type 2 hair, lies in between straight and curly. The characteristics of wavy hair usually are:

Easy to style: because of its texture, it’s usually easy to straighten wavy hair or curl it, depending on your mood.

Easy to weigh down: unlike curly hair, which can usually handle a lot of product, it’s easy to overdo it on wavy strands and make them appear limp or greasy.

Lack of volume: because wavy hair tends to be straighter at the root and curlier at the bottom, it can appear flat at the scalp.

Dryness and frizz: wavy hair is prone to dryness and frizz, especially at the ends.