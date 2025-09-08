When caring for 4b hair, keeping moisture at the top of your mind is important. This may mean adding leave-in conditioners and hair masks to your regular routine, as well as avoiding products that could dry out hair.

Check your shampoos and other cleansing products for ingredients like alcohol or sulfates. These are known to dry hair out, and you can’t afford to lose moisture when you have 4b hair. If your shampoo is labeled a clarifying shampoo, even better!

When using shampoo, it’s not a great idea to plop product directly into the hair, then massage and rinse. Work in sections to cleanse hair from the tip of your hair to the roots. Doing this not only retains your hair’s length and reduces shrinkage, but prevents breakage by treating every section with care.

A conditioner while cleansing is great, but so are leave-in products that lock in moisture after you’ve finished your shower. Products that have natural oils such as argan oil, kukui nut oil, or jojoba oil are better for 4b hair, as they act like the body’s natural oils to keep the hair shaft moisturized.