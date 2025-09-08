Back

The Composition of Hair Explained

What is your hair made of? While everyone has unique strands—otherwise we could all use the same products with similar results—all strands are made up of the same basic components. Here, we’ll break down a diagram of a hair strand so you can see what’s going on inside your hair.

The Hair Shaft

Your hair shaft is composed of three basic layers: the cuticle, the cortex, and the medulla. This shaft makes up everything about your hair, from how smooth or frizzy it is to the color to the shape. So let’s unravel each layer, and what they’re for.

The Cuticle

The cuticle is the outermost layer of a hair strand. Under a microscope, it appears to have overlapping scales (like those of a fish). These translucent scales protect the rest of the strand from damage. Ideally, we want the cuticle to be lying flat, with the scales tight to the cortex (more on that below). With damage, age, or drier hair types, the cuticle scales can become lifted, leading to more breakage, split ends, and frizz.

The Cortex

The cortex the middle layer of a hair shaft, and the thickest, made up of long strands of keratin spindles. It’s responsible for your hair’s color, whether you’re rocking your natural pigment, or you’ve dyed your hair. It’s also what gives your hair its shape, from straight to curly and coily.

The Medulla

The medulla is at the very center of your hair… if it’s there. Some strands have it, some strands don’t, and the thicker the strand, the more likely you’ll find a medulla in it. The truth is, we actually don’t know exactly what the medulla does, but there’s speculation that it has something to do with moisture. There are still some mysteries left to be solved!

