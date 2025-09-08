The medulla is at the very center of your hair… if it’s there. Some strands have it, some strands don’t, and the thicker the strand, the more likely you’ll find a medulla in it. The truth is, we actually don’t know exactly what the medulla does, but there’s speculation that it has something to do with moisture. There are still some mysteries left to be solved!

