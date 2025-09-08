A-List Twist

Your hair is coarse and voluminous with tightly packed "corkscrew" curls. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily transfer to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz and shrinkage are common, but body and curl definition are your strengths.
Avoid brittle curls by washing your hair with a cleansing shampoo to enhance the shine and tame the flyaways.
Plop your curls for 10-20 minutes, then air dry or diffuse your tress for a smooth and defined look without the frizz.
For your twists to retain their resilience and moisture, deep condition your hair once a week for thirty minutes.
Add volume to your roots while maintaining your curl pattern by massaging your scalp post-wash.
Use styling products that offer maximum moisture like creams, butters and oils to keep your curls manageable all day.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!