A-List Twist

Your hair is coarse and voluminous with tightly packed "corkscrew" curls. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily transfer to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz and shrinkage are common, but body and curl definition are your strengths.

