Curve Appeal

Your hair is fine/medium with a silky touch and loopy "S" curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. You may be more susceptible to frizz and losing curl definition, but people envy your natural shine and volume.
Spray curl refresher on your damp or dry hair to activate your twirls, bringing them shape and style without the frizz.
Brushing your curves can lead to poor curl definition and frizzy hair. Leave the brush at home and use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb for your best swirls.
When you have a big day, use a non-aerosol hairspray to keep your curls defined and styled in place for up to 24 hours.
To keep your curls in formation, avoid putting them in a ponytail. Pulling your hair back can cause breakage and damage, especially at your hairline.
Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Moisturize your mane regularly to keep your hair healthy.
