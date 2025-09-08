Spiral Crush

Your hair is coarse and voluminous with tightly packed "corkscrew" curls. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily transfer to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Frizz and shrinkage are common, but body and curl definition are your strengths.
Co-wash your hair to replenish your curls and allow your natural oils to cleanse your scalp. If you are new to co-washing, implement the change gradually into your routine.
Because your hair is more susceptible to breakage when its drenched, use a silken detangling spray and a wide-tooth comb to glide through your wet wig to minimize fragile fractures.
The curlier your hair is, the longer you can go between washes. Pick a shampoo that hydrates as it cleanses for your best-looking locks.
Use a t-shirt to squeeze excess water out of your hair instead of a towel. This will help to reduce frizz and keep your cuticles smooth and spiral.
Enhance your spiral curls by using a medium hold hair gel that provides structure but isn’t too heavy for your hair.
