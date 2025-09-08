It Curl
Your hair is a voluptuous medium/coarse with a relatively tighter curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Frizz is a common issue, but you can achieve great curl definition.

ITCURL-1

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 3B 2H CURLY HAIR

ANNOUNCE YOUR BOUNCE!
 

Apply a leave-in conditioner followed by a light-weight hair gel to give your curls that smooth bounce without the crunch.

CLEAN SMARTER, NOT HARDER!
 

Ease your cleansing, promote hair growth and prevent scalp build-up by using products that are sulfate-free and silicone-free.

FAREWELL FRIZZ!
 

Frizz is the only thing standing in the way of you achieving curl definition that people die for. Use anti-humectant ingredients to prevent your hair from absorbing frizz inducing moisture.

CONSTRAIN YOUR CONTACT!
 

Don’t touch your tress! The more you tousle your twirls, the more frizz you’ll see.

SELDOMLY SHAMPOO!
 

Your hair needs the natural oils from your scalp to help reduce frizz, so shampoo as little as your lifestyle allows. For your off days, rinse and condition your curls.

