Your hair is a voluptuous medium/coarse with a relatively tighter curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Frizz is a common issue, but you can achieve great curl definition.
Apply a leave-in conditioner followed by a light-weight hair gel to give your curls that smooth bounce without the crunch.
Ease your cleansing, promote hair growth and prevent scalp build-up by using products that are sulfate-free and silicone-free.
Frizz is the only thing standing in the way of you achieving curl definition that people die for. Use anti-humectant ingredients to prevent your hair from absorbing frizz inducing moisture.
Don’t touch your tress! The more you tousle your twirls, the more frizz you’ll see.
Your hair needs the natural oils from your scalp to help reduce frizz, so shampoo as little as your lifestyle allows. For your off days, rinse and condition your curls.
