In the Loop

Your hair is fine/medium with a silky touch and loopy "S" curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. You may be more susceptible to frizz and losing curl definition, but people envy your natural shine and volume.

Your hair is fine/medium with a silky touch and loopy "S" curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. You may be more susceptible to frizz and losing curl definition, but people envy your natural shine and volume.