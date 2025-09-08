In the Loop

Your hair is fine/medium with a silky touch and loopy "S" curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. You may be more susceptible to frizz and losing curl definition, but people envy your natural shine and volume.
Choose your conditioner based on the current status of your curls. If they are feeling dry, go for a thicker, more hydrating product and keep it on for up to 30 minutes. If they are feeling okay, choose a less dense product and keep it on for a shorter time.
Use your fingers to work through individual snarls while your curls are coated with conditioner. Start at the end and make your way up to the roots
After you have completely rinsed your curls, avoid touching them as much as possible. Only caress them to apply a medium to light hold hair gel and scrunch throughout.
If your twirls are drenched, it will take longer to dry them, making them frizzier. Use a microfiber towel or t-shirt to absorb excess water after showering.
To speed up the drying process, you can diffuse your curls upside down after releasing the extra moisture. When diffusing, don’t move your drier when it’s turned on. Always be sure to turn it off before moving to diffuse another section of your tress.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!