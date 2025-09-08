All Natural

Your hair has less of a defined curl and more of a tightly packed "Z" pattern, often soft, wiry, and coarse to the touch. These locks are very fragile and experience shrinkage. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from traveling down the hair strands. Take care of those precious coils with lots of moisture.

Your hair has less of a defined curl and more of a tightly packed "Z" pattern, often soft, wiry, and coarse to the touch. These locks are very fragile and experience shrinkage. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from traveling down the hair strands. Take care of those precious coils with lots of moisture.