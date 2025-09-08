All Natural

Your hair has less of a defined curl and more of a tightly packed "Z" pattern, often soft, wiry, and coarse to the touch. These locks are very fragile and experience shrinkage. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from traveling down the hair strands. Take care of those precious coils with lots of moisture.
Add a leave-in conditioner or hair mask to your routine to provide your naturally dry hair with the moisture it needs.
With some TLC you can lengthen your locks. Natural ingredients, regular care, moisture and patience are the primary elements to get lustful locks!
Prevent tangles and breakage by washing your hair in sections. This will also help to retain your length by stretching your coils.
Use clarifying shampoo on a regular basis to avoid build-up on your scalp and encourage hair growth.
Since your hair is fragile by nature, detangle your coils with a wide toothed comb or your fingers while your hair is damp to help reduce breakage.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!