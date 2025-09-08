Karma Curl

Your hair is tightly coiled with an "S" patterned curl and a soft, wiry, fine texture. Those springy locks are highly dense and very fragile, often experiencing shrinkage. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Dryness is common. Take care of those well-defined curls with lots of moisture.

