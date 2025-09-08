Karma Curl

Your hair is tightly coiled with an "S" patterned curl and a soft, wiry, fine texture. Those springy locks are highly dense and very fragile, often experiencing shrinkage. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Dryness is common. Take care of those well-defined curls with lots of moisture.
You have less cuticle layers to protect from dryness. To combat this, condition your hair with a leave-in product regularly to absorb moisture.
Use products that are mineral oil-free because they cause less dryness and don’t create build-up on your coils.
When you want to wear your hair down, just wash-and-go! However, be sure you are using conditioning cream to tame those tangles.
Rake your curls in the shower but don’t shake them until your coils are almost dry. This will help tame frizz and have your hair looking healthy and polished.
Allow your coils to airdry rather than damaging them with the heat from a blow dryer.
