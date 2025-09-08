Play it Coil

Your hair has less of a defined curl and more of a tightly packed "Z" pattern, often soft, wiry, and coarse to the touch. These locks are very fragile and experience shrinkage. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from traveling down the hair strands. Take care of those precious coils with lots of moisture.
Apply a deep conditioning hair treatment to your hair before shampooing to help your coils retain their natural oils.
Once you’re out of the shower, apply a dime-sized amount of hydrating butter crème and pull through your curls to add moisture and shine.
Elongate your coils by palm-rolling or shingling to distribute your products.
Use moisturizing spray in between washes to keep your coils refreshed and easily styled.
Because your hair is dry and fragile, avoid shampoos that strip out your natural oils. Instead, choose products that reinvigorate your coils.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!