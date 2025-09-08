Cool Coiled

No need to keep it on the down low, your coils are the coolest. Your hair has the most tightly packed curls of all hair types, often coming in a variety of textures. These locks are very delicate, often facing shrinkage and definition challenges. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from transferring down the hair strands. Protective styles like afros, braids, locs and knots, can help reduce breakage, while using high-moisture products can help retain hair health.
To keep your natural locks elastic, start with a saturating cleanser, next use a deep hydrating conditioner and finish with a rich styling cream for healthy, shiny hair.
Celebrate that you have the best hair type for afros, braids, dreads, knots and many other styles.
Select a sulfate-free shampoo and lengthen the time between washes to two to four weeks. If your hair gets grimy, alternate with a co-wash.
Seasonally trimming your coils makes for a healthier mane by preventing split ends and helping your hair grow.
Seal your hair to lock in the moisture, tame frizz, increase length, limit tangling and soften your strands.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.