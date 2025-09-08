Cool Coiled

No need to keep it on the down low, your coils are the coolest. Your hair has the most tightly packed curls of all hair types, often coming in a variety of textures. These locks are very delicate, often facing shrinkage and definition challenges. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from transferring down the hair strands. Protective styles like afros, braids, locs and knots, can help reduce breakage, while using high-moisture products can help retain hair health.

