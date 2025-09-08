Carefree Coils

Your hair is tightly coiled with an "S" patterned curl and a soft, wiry, fine texture. Those springy locks are highly dense and very fragile, often experiencing shrinkage. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common. Take care of those well-defined curls with lots of moisture.
Coily hair is more fragile than other hair types so keep it conditioned and treated to perfection for your best look.
The wash-and-go method was made for your coily hair, especially when you want to wear your hair down. Be sure you are using conditioning cream to tame those tangles.
Your hair is easily damaged by hot styling tools. Be sure to use a heat protectant spray whenever you are turning up the temperature to style your coils.
Your hair is prone to frizz, so apply a styling serum to help tame the mane and give it a sparkly sheen.
Avoid styles that put tension on or pull your coils, like ponytails. Instead, let your curls airdry and live naturally.
