Carefree Coils

Your hair is tightly coiled with an "S" patterned curl and a soft, wiry, fine texture. Those springy locks are highly dense and very fragile, often experiencing shrinkage. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common. Take care of those well-defined curls with lots of moisture.

