Coil Me Crazy

Your hair has the most tightly packed curls of all hair types, often coming in a variety of textures. These locks are very delicate, often facing shrinkage and definition challenges. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from transferring down the hair strands. Protective styles like afros, braids, locs and knots, can help reduce breakage, while using high-moisture products can help retain hair health.

