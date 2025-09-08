Coil Me Crazy

Your hair has the most tightly packed curls of all hair types, often coming in a variety of textures. These locks are very delicate, often facing shrinkage and definition challenges. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Dryness is common as the highly textured pattern slows the natural oils of your scalp from transferring down the hair strands. Protective styles like afros, braids, locs and knots, can help reduce breakage, while using high-moisture products can help retain hair health.
Because coily hair is dry by nature, moisturize during every step of your routine to help reduce hair breakage.
Your hair type thrives on weekly deep conditioning treatments to keep your locks healthy and shiny.
Detangle frequently and gently with a wide-toothed comb or your fingers on damp hair to eliminate the knots that can cause hair breakage. Don’t use a brush!
Avoid over styling and rotate between low and high manipulation styles to give your hair the rest it needs.
Stretch your coils while styling by selecting heat-free options such as bantu knots, twist outs and braid outs.
