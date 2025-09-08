Beach Chic

Your hair is a fine/medium texture with loose, natural waves across your head that are less frizzy than others. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair – but watch out for weigh down. Creating definition and volume can sometimes be a struggle, but your hair's strength is being able to style more ways than almost any other hair type.
Wonderful waves start with the products you are choosing and using. Select products with moisturizing formulas to keep your hair from looking parched or frizzy.
Control your frizz without weighing down your hair by applying styling mousse from roots to tip while your hair is still damp.
When you’re not in a rush, give airdrying a shot to keep your windswept waves. Take a shower at night, apply a lightweight mousse, braid your wet hair into two sections, take them out and tousle your hair in the morning for a more defined curl pattern.
When your hair is dry, keep your hands and brushes off. This will minify hair breakage, frizz and oil transfers.
To achieve the shiny, smooth blowout you only see on the runway, use a round brush to pull your hair tight and angle the dryer towards the ends of your tress.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!