Wave of Sunshine

Your hair is a fine/medium texture with loose, natural waves across your head that are less frizzy than others. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product – but watch out for weigh down. Creating definition and volume can sometimes be a struggle, but your hair's strength is being able to style more ways than almost any other hair type.
Avoid heavy styling products to keep your barely-there wave. These products tend to straighten your hair by weighing your loose loops down.
Rock your natural texture by letting your hair air dry, then using a hot styling tool to curl any loose strands.
Use a non-aerosol hairspray when you’ve finished styling your hair to keep the shape of your waves without overloading them.
Apply a light-weight styling mousse to your roots to give them the lift they need to volumize your hair.
Use a sulfate-free shampoo and a silicone-free conditioner to get body without oversaturating your waves!
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!