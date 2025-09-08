Wave of Sunshine

Your hair is a fine/medium texture with loose, natural waves across your head that are less frizzy than others. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product – but watch out for weigh down. Creating definition and volume can sometimes be a struggle, but your hair's strength is being able to style more ways than almost any other hair type.

Your hair is a fine/medium texture with loose, natural waves across your head that are less frizzy than others. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product – but watch out for weigh down. Creating definition and volume can sometimes be a struggle, but your hair's strength is being able to style more ways than almost any other hair type.