Your hair is a unique medium texture with clearly defined and more tightly drawn waves. Those locks stick more closely to the head and don't poof or bounce up. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Some frizziness up top is common, but luckily your waves are both defined and styleable.
Lucky you! You have endless options when it comes to styling your tress. You can enhance your waves with a curling iron or soften them with a flat iron. Whatever you choose, be sure to apply a protectant spray to your hair before bringing the heat!
To define your waves, spritz a sea salt texturizing spray onto your locks while wet and scrunch your strands. Let your hair airdry for best results.
Post styling, finger comb a few drops of nourishing oil through your waves to help prevent flyaways and add more shine to your hair.
Carry your weekend waves into the work week. Go a day or two without washing if you can. If your hair gets oily use dry shampoo at your roots, spray your waves with a hair texturizer and touch up with a curling iron.
Use a t-shirt or microfiber towel to squeeze the excess water out of your hair after showering instead of a regular bathroom towel. This will be much gentler grooming and will help tame the frizz.
