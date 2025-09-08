Tidal Babe

Your hair is coarse with waves so tightly drawn that they whirl around themselves, forming loose spiral "curls". Those locks have bounce and volume. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz is your archenemy and styling can be a challenge, but many people aspire to style their hair the way yours naturally falls.

Your hair is coarse with waves so tightly drawn that they whirl around themselves, forming loose spiral "curls". Those locks have bounce and volume. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz is your archenemy and styling can be a challenge, but many people aspire to style their hair the way yours naturally falls.