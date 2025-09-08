Tidal Babe
Your hair is coarse with waves so tightly drawn that they whirl around themselves, forming loose spiral "curls". Those locks have bounce and volume. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz is your archenemy and styling can be a challenge, but many people aspire to style their hair the way yours naturally falls.

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 2C 1H WAVY HAIR

HIGH TIDE!
 

Embrace your environment and style your hair according to mother nature’s wishes. If it is a humid day, ride your natural waves. If the weather is temperate, go ahead and style your streaks.

SHORE BREAK!
 

Don’t over cleanse your hair. Shampoo two to three times a week to fix dryness and frayed closures.

DEEP DIVE!
 

Deeply condition your hair once a week for your best-looking locks.

SECTIONAL SCRUNCH!
 

Section your hair off and scrunch your mousse or styling product in each individual area to promote definition in your twirls.

AT BAY, BAE!
 

To keep your frizz at bay and lock in shine, apply a leave-in hair serum to your streaks. You can smear the serum on damp or dry hair to achieve results.

The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.

