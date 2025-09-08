Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.
To properly dry your straight hair, first apply volumizing mousse near your roots, then flip your hair upside-down and blow dry it to give your locks a luscious lift.
Switch up your cycle to condition your hair first and shampoo second. This will nourish your hair and get rid of excess oils.
Use a round brush while blow drying your mane to turn the volume all the way up.
If you want bouncy twirls, skip the conditioner and opt for a texturizing spray or volumizing mousse when using your hot tool.
Straighten your hair for a chic, glossy look. Be sure to apply a heat protectant to lock in moisture before and flatiron a half inch below your roots to maintain your volume.
