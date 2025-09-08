Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.

Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.