City Sleek
City Sleek
City Sleek
City Sleek
City Sleek
CITYSLEEK

Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 1A 1H STRAIGHT HAIR

CITYSLEEK-1

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 1A 1H STRAIGHT HAIR

city-sleek-1
UPSIDE-DOWN AND ALL AROUND!
 

To properly dry your straight hair, first apply volumizing mousse near your roots, then flip your hair upside-down and blow dry it to give your locks a luscious lift.

city-sleek-2
TWIST YOUR TIMING!
 

Switch up your cycle to condition your hair first and shampoo second. This will nourish your hair and get rid of excess oils.

city-sleek-3
TURN THE VOLUME UP, PLEASE!
 

Use a round brush while blow drying your mane to turn the volume all the way up.

city-sleek-4
STOP IN THE NAME OF CURLS!
 

If you want bouncy twirls, skip the conditioner and opt for a texturizing spray or volumizing mousse when using your hot tool.

city-sleek-5
EMBRACE THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW!
 

Straighten your hair for a chic, glossy look. Be sure to apply a heat protectant to lock in moisture before and flatiron a half inch below your roots to maintain your volume.

The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.

Take the Quiz now!