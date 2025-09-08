Urban Sleek

Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.

Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.