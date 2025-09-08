Urban Sleek
Urban Sleek
Urban Sleek
Urban Sleek
Urban Sleek
URBANSLEEEK

Your hair is straight from root to tip, fine, soft, shiny and grows more quickly than other hair types! Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Flatness, resistance to curling, and oiliness can be your biggest struggles - but that soft flow makes your hair super manageable.

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 1A 2H STRAIGHT HAIR

URBANSLEEEK-1

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 1A 2H STRAIGHT HAIR

city-sleek-1
GET INTO THE GROOVE!
 

Only shampoo your hair 3-4 times a week for a healthier mane. If you need a refresh between washes, add dry shampoo to your routine.

city-sleek-2
TWIST YOUR TIMING!
 

Switch up your cycle to condition your hair first and shampoo second. This will nourish your hair and get rid of excess oils.

city-sleek-3
TURN THE VOLUME UP, PLEASE!
 

Use a round brush while blow drying your mane to turn the volume all the way up.

city-sleek-4
STOP IN THE NAME OF CURLS!
 

If you want bouncy twirls, skip the conditioner and opt for a texturizing spray or volumizing mousse when using your hot tool.

city-sleek-5
EMBRACE THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW!
 

Straighten your hair for a chic, glossy look. Be sure to apply a heat protectant to lock in moisture before and flatiron a half inch below your roots to maintain your volume.

The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.

Take the Quiz now!