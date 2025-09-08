Smooth Streak
Your hair is shiny and straight with a unique medium texture, creating some natural body and better ability to hold a curl than other straight hair types. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Oiliness may be an issue, but holding a style is easier for you than other straight types.

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 1B 2H STRAIGHT HAIR

SMOOTHSTREAK-1

COMB CALMLY!
 

To prevent hair breakage and flyaways while brushing, apply a leave-in conditioner then carefully work through your ends, moving your way up to your roots.

SQUEEZE SPARINGLY!
 

Over applying shampoo and conditioner can leave build-up on your hair. Try to apply your cleansing product to the roots of your hair and let the water carry it through the rest of your mane.

VIVACIOUS VOLUME!
 

If you need a volume boost, apply a dry texturizing spray to your roots and blow dry your hair upwards for a luscious lift.

STRAND YOUR FRIZZ!
 

Keep your Smooth Streaks frizz free by applying dry oil to your brush and working it through your strands to tame that frizzy hair.

HAPPENING HAIRSTYLES!
 

You have endless options when it comes to styling your streaks. You can straighten your hair for a sleek look or add curls and waves with a hot styling tool for a vivacious tress. Whatever your choice may be, apply a protectant spray to your hair before bringing the heat!

