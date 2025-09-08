Straight of the Art
Your hair is shiny, straight and coarse, with noticeable body and areas with slight bends. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Resistance to curling can be a major struggle, but other straight hair types are envious of that body and fullness.

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 1C 1H STRAIGHT HAIR

MEET IN THE MIDDLE!
 

Take advantage of your resilient hair and wear a middle part to look effortlessly chic.

DON’T SLEEP ON ME!
 

To avoid cowlicks and frizz, don’t go to bed with wet hair. If you can’t help it, apply a leave-in conditioner throughout your hair and braid your straight strands while damp to minimize the misbehaviors.

KNOTTY KNOTS!
 

Brushing your hair when wet may cause your strands to stretch and break. Instead, use your fingers or a wide tooth comb for tangled hair.

MILD MANNERED!
 

Use a mild shampoo and moisturizing conditioner to maintain your healthy, happy hair. If you struggle with oily locks, only apply the conditioner to your ends.

BLOWN AWAY!
 

When blow drying your mane, give your locks time to airdry first, use a heat protectant and divide your hair into sections, focusing on one at a time for a bombshell tress.

