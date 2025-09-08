Straight of the Art

Your hair is shiny, straight and coarse, with noticeable body and areas with slight bends. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Resistance to curling can be a major struggle, but other straight hair types are envious of that body and fullness.
Take advantage of your resilient hair and wear a middle part to look effortlessly chic.
To avoid cowlicks and frizz, don’t go to bed with wet hair. If you can’t help it, apply a leave-in conditioner throughout your hair and braid your straight strands while damp to minimize the misbehaviors.
Brushing your hair when wet may cause your strands to stretch and break. Instead, use your fingers or a wide tooth comb for tangled hair.
Use a mild shampoo and moisturizing conditioner to maintain your healthy, happy hair. If you struggle with oily locks, only apply the conditioner to your ends.
When blow drying your mane, give your locks time to airdry first, use a heat protectant and divide your hair into sections, focusing on one at a time for a bombshell tress.
