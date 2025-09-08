Straight of the Art

Your hair is shiny, straight and coarse, with noticeable body and areas with slight bends. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Resistance to curling can be a major struggle, but other straight hair types are envious of that body and fullness.

Your hair is shiny, straight and coarse, with noticeable body and areas with slight bends. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Resistance to curling can be a major struggle, but other straight hair types are envious of that body and fullness.