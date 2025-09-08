Straight Talk

Your hair is shiny, straight and coarse, with noticeable body and areas with slight bends. Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Resistance to curling can be a major struggle, but other straight hair types are envious of that body and fullness.
Wash your hair with hot water to open your cuticles, then lock it in with a rinse of cool water to moisturize your mane.
Apply a hair smoothing serum and use the coolest temperature on your blow dryer to keep your frizz at a minimum.
Transfer your TLC to your wet tangles by applying a leave-in conditioner and gently working through your knots.
After showering and drying your mane, dab a small amount of mousse on your strands, not at the roots, and scrunch your streaks to add more volume to your hair.
Achieve the bounce you are looking for without heat styling by relying on your stylist. Naturally straight hair looks best layered, so find the cut that works for your face shape and style.
